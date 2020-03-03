The Health and Welfare Foundation of Southern Chester County (HWFSCC) has received a substantial legacy gift which they have earmarked to create a new funding and working model, which will address some of the root causes of obesity and chronic disease in Southern Chester County (SCC). The new model, Healthy Families Challenge has been launched .
HWFSCC is challenging the SCC community to use a collective impact approach to support healthy family living through increased access and engagement with healthy food and physical activity opportunities.
The Challenge is designed to have four lead agencies collaboratively develop a proposal to take on the challenge towards demonstrated success in healthy family living. La Comunidad Hispana (LCH); Maternal & Child Health Consortium(MCHC)/The Family Center; Kennett Area Community Service(KAC Services) and Chester County Food Bank have signed-on as lead agencies. These four agencies will be reaching out to other organizations in the community and inviting them to become partners in the Challenge.
HWFSCC will provide funding to the lead agencies and their partners over three years, with the Chester County Health Department facilitating the process. More funding from other grants and foundations will be sought if additional funds are needed.
The working model--collective impact--engages multi-level strategies.The primary focus of HWFSCC’s Healthy Families Living Challenge is the family, with the individual, clinic settings and the broader community as part of the consideration. The Challenge recognizes health as being holistic involving the body, mindand spirit as well as the need for resources in each dimension.
A launch meeting was held late February with Foundation Board members, Chester County Health Department and representatives from the four lead agencies, along with Executive Director of United Way of SCC and a representative from the Southern Chester County Opportunity Network (SCCON) in attendance.
The vision and process were unanimously accepted and the journey has begun. The leadership team will continue to meet throughout 2020 to formulate the collective impact model with the goal of introducing the working model early in 2021.
The hope is that this model will continue to inspire organizations to continue to work together collaboratively towards a shared common agenda and that our Southern Chester County families will be celebrating even healthier family living in the future.
The HWFSCC was incorporated in 2001 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable nonprofit exempt organization to receive the net proceeds from the sale of the Southern Chester County Medical Center. Since 2005, the Board of Directors has established funding priorities, initiated a request for proposals process and has distributed over $2 million to organizations meeting the health and welfare needs of SCC residents.
The primary service area for HWFSCC funding purposes extends to the geographic boundaries of the five school districts serving SCC; Avon Grove, Kennett, Octorara, Oxford and Unionville-Chadds Ford.
The Foundation continues to administer several restricted funds established previously. The Alma Newlin Scholarship Fund has provided in the past thirteen years over $1.5 million in scholarships for outstanding qualified local students entering or furthering their education in a healthcare-related field.