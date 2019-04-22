TOUGHKENAMON—Harvest Ridge Winery will be hosting its first annual Grapes and Grub Fest on Saturday, April 27 from 12 to 5 p.m.. The event will bring several local food trucks to the tasting room as well as live entertainment, all in an effort to draw in crowds and raise money for Hero Hunts Foundation.
The food trucks participating in the event include Kona Ice, On the Roll, 22BBQ, Baked, and Victory Brewing (who will be serving up food and beer). The lineup will give event attendees a variety of savory foods and sweets. While enjoying what the food trucks are serving up, guests will be treated to live music by local favorites Stephanie Brown Duo and Acoustic Axis.
The winery will be donating proceeds from ticket sales to the Hero Hunts Foundation whose mission is to recognize those who have served and sacrificed for our country by providing them the opportunity to reconnect to the outdoors.
Tickets are $5 (non-drinker ticket) and $10 (general admission). Children under 18 are free and do not need a ticket. Tickets get you access to trucks and live entertainment with one drink ticket with each general admission ticket. Food trucks set their own pricing and menus and are pay-as-you-go. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time online or at the door the day of the event.