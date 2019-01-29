WILMINGTON—On Sunday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m., Janet and Kevin Witman will perform ‘Astral Harp,’ a multimedia event combining a stellar harp concert with amazing astro-photography. This event will take place at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church as part of the church’s Vision 2020 Program.
A husband and wife team, Kevin Witman will illustrate the wonders of the universe using visual images of space, while Janet has arranged and composed harp music to enhance the experience, including popular songs such as ‘What a Wonderful World,’ ‘Moondance’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven.’
Janet Witman is a nationally-awarded musician. She is principal harpist with two professional orchestras and directs the Brandywine Harp Orchestra. Kevin Witman is a renowned astro-photographer and former planetarium operator/lecturer at the North Museum in Lancaste.
This event is free and open to the community, although a $5 donation per attendee is encouraged. Attendees are invited to come ‘as they are.’ This event will be held in the church sanctuary.
Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church is located on Route 52 at 101 Old Kennett Road, Wilmington, Del. across from Winterthur, within easy driving distance of northern Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania. There is plenty of free parking. And the building is accessible to the handicapped.
Janet Witman is a nationally awarded harpist whose playing has been described as, "poetry in motion." She is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music. She earned a Bachelors of Music Degree under full scholarship studying under Marilyn Costello of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Kevin Witman illustrates the wonders of the universe through visual images of space using his own photography in addition to Hubble Space Telescope images and videos. His astrophotography has been seen on BBC's "Sky at Night" and Space Weather websites.