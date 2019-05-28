WEST GROVE—Habitat for Humanity of Chester County announced that construction is underway for a new build site in the West Grove Borough. Last week, West Grove Mayor Stephen Black joined Chester County Commissioners Michelle Kichline, Kathi Cozzone, and Terence Farrell to celebrate this major milestone.
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County purchased the 6.8-acre property in 2010 and plans to build 40 affordable, owner-occupied homes in the coming years. The public improvements – construction of the storm water management system, storm sewer system, public water system, new street construction and widening of existing streets – were made possible by the Chester County Commissioners.
Two Community Revitalization Program grants, amounting to more than $2.4M, were awarded to the Borough of West Grove paving the way for this infrastructure. Habitat’s engineering firm, Edward B. Walsh & Associates, is working with the site subcontractor, Meco Constructors, to carry out the activity while Melton Architects is designing the homes to be built.
Habitat is now accepting applications for those interested in living in the West Grove community. This is an opportunity for 40 hard-working families who struggle with the high cost of rent to own a simple, decent home. The application along with further qualifications for homeownership can be found at www.hfhcc.org/westgrovesite.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has helped 151 families find decent, affordable housing throughout Chester County. Habitat offers families a hand up, not a handout, by offering zero percent interest mortgages to those who might not qualify for a traditional mortgage. Fundraising efforts, corporate sponsorships and sales from the ReStore allow continued progress in the community.