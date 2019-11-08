NEW GARDEN—Local Girl Scout Troop 452 toured the new regional police station in New Garden with Officer Mario Raimato as a guide. Officer Raimato taught the girls about several safety issues, including the appropriate use of 911 calls, fingerprint/DNA cards, first aid techniques, and how to seek help in an emergency. Officer Raimato explained how victims and wrongdoers are handled at the station and showed the girls the holding cells, the monitoring system, and the interview rooms. Officer Raimato's goal was to help them to feel more comfortable in dealing with any law-enforcement situations they may encounter in the future.
