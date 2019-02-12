GIANT Opens Beer & Wine Eatery at West Chester, Pa., Store
Expanded Offerings Enhance Experience at Grocer’s Bradford Plaza Location
WEST CHESTER—GiantFood Stores, LLC has opened a new Beer & Wine Eatery at its Bradford Plaza location in West Chester. Situated at 700 Downingtown Pike, the 161,000-square-foot shopping center is exclusively leased and managed by Levin Management Corporation.
Customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an extensive wine selection in the Beer & Wine Eatery. A “mix-a-six” option allows shoppers to create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers also can choose from several dine-in and take-out selections, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads. The new eatery seats 30 and is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Retailers across all categories are embracing new ways to provide compelling and relevant in-store experiences for consumers, and this is a great example in the grocery space,” said Matthew K. Harding, LMC chief executive officer. “The Beer & Wine Eatery is an exciting addition to this GIANT store and to Bradford Plaza as a whole.”
For more than 65 years, North Plainfield, N.J.-based LMC has served as a trusted single-source commercial real estate services provider for institutional and private owners. The firm today maintains a diversified, retail-focused portfolio of approximately 105 properties totaling 15 million square feet in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, offering leasing, property management, financial management and reporting, construction and development, lease administration, marketing services, and acquisition and disposition consulting services.
LMC’s capabilities continue to evolve with new technologies, efficiencies and sustainability-focused initiatives to serve a new generation of properties, investors and tenants.