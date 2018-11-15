NEW GARDEN—Giant Food Stores today opened its 76th Beer and Wine Eatery in Pennsylvania at its Kennett Square store located at 350 Scarlet Road. The store is celebrating the grand opening with beer and wine tastings on Friday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Our associates have been putting the finishing touches on our brand new Beer & Wine Eatery and participating in additional training to help customers make their selections from the more than 300 varieties of local and national brands of beer and wine,” said Jim Roderiguez, store manager. “We are excited to introduce this convenient offering in time for the holiday season.”
Kennett Square customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection in the Beer and Wine Eatery. Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option where they can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers can also choose from eat-in and take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs, and salads.
The new eatery seats 30 and is open Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Giant enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. To protect the community, associates will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.
With this grand opening, a total of 76 Giant Food Stores sell both beer and wine in Pennsylvania.