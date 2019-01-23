KENNETT SQUARE—Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced that 62 of its skilled nursing facilities were identified as Best Nursing Homes for 2018-2019 by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide with 2,975 nursing homes earning the designation of a U.S. News Best Nursing Home.
U.S. News & World Report offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. Individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size.
U.S. News relies on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. For the 2018-19 ratings, U.S. News introduced a new and first of its kind Short-Stay Rehabilitation rating. This new rating aims to provide patients with a clearer view of the quality of care provided by nursing homes to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.
“We are proud of the 62 Genesis Centers that have been identified as one of the best skilled nursing facilities in the country,” said George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “Congratulations to the interdisciplinary teams at each of these centers for their commitment and dedication to quality and positive outcomes.”