OXFORD—Officially part of the oldest continuously running business in the Oxford area, Oxford Feed & Lumber celebrates their centennial year in 2019 and is the sponsor of the Americana stage at this year’s Connective Art and Music Festival.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, downtown Oxford will be bustling with activity featuring a plethora of options for exploring and engaging with art and music. One of three stages featuring regional and national acts, this year’s Americana stage boasts an eclectic mix of sounds, from bluegrass to roots rock.
“Our family has been serving the Oxford community for 100 years and we are so pleased to be sponsors of the Connective Festival again this year. We are proud of Oxford and excited to welcome new visitors to town. We hope that everyone enjoys the great music they’ll be hearing on the Americana stage!” says Larry and Chris Drennen of Oxford Feed & Lumber.
Colebrook Road is a five-piece ensemble that has become a familiar fixture on the Mid-Atlantic scene. Hailing from Harrisburg, Pa., they perform original bluegrass while staying deeply rooted in tradition. Virtuosic, award-winning musicianship and thoughtful songwriting combine to create a standout string band.
Singer-songwriter Morgan Pinkstoneoffers a soulful mixture of rock and folk. She has been writing and performing original music throughout the Philadelphia area for the past decade and, as the primary songwriter and front-woman for the band Swedeland, she established herself as a powerful vocalist with a knack for spinning a phrase.
Originally from Havertown, Pa., Rylan Brooks now splits their time between NYC and Nashville. Their blend of original outlaw country & western music is an exciting force tempered with a healthy dose of good-natured humor. The September 2018 release of their debut album, Half Wild, garnered rave review from critics and fans alike.
Gooch and The Motiondeliver a unique blend of country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll straight out of South Jersey. Including a core of talented musicians from the Philadelphia and New Jersey area, The Motion has performed with The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Zac Brown Band, among many others.
David Wax Museum’sbreakout performance at the 2010 Newport Folk Festival made them the most talked-about band of the weekend, with NPR hailing them as “pure, irresistible joy.” Critically acclaimed and difficult to define with a single label, they blend folk and roots rock into an experimental result they call “Mexo-Americana.”
Tony Derrico, Assistant Executive Director of the Oxford Arts Alliance looks forward to seeing festival guests enjoy these artists. “I think one of the best things about local festivals is that there is often a hidden gem in the music lineup—someone unknown to many but who turns out to be absolutely fantastic. We think we have a whole treasure chest of gems and we are excited to share them with Oxford!”
An event benefiting two 501(c)3 non-profits, Oxford Arts Alliance and Oxford Mainstreet Inc, the Connective Festival will feature three stages and a variety of street performers, 40 visual artists and artisans, themed tents with demonstrations and activities for kids and adults, and a variety of other interactive music and art opportunities.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019, and will encompass most of downtown Oxford. This year’s presenting sponsor is Herr Foods, Inc. Tickets are available through the festival website: www.connectivefestival.org