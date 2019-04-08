POCOPSON—The Freethought Society will be hosting fun and funny bingogames for residents of the Chester County Pocopson Home (1695 Lenape Rd, West Chester, PA 19382) on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The games will begin at 2:00 PM with a tribute to Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. Jokes and humorous poems will be sprinkled in between the games. The jokes and poems are designed to bring an added dimension to the hour-long activity.
The Chester County Pocopson Home is a long and short-term healthcare facility that provides nursing and rehabilitation services. In January 2019, the Pocopson Home received a 5-Star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Margaret Downey, president of the Freethought Society, said, “The Freethought Society’s Helping Hands Committee hopes to get a 5-Star rating for its presentation of unique and entertaining bingo games.”
Downey went on to say, “This nontheist community seeks to enhance the quality of life for every citizen, but senior citizens are particularly admired for their longevity and unique individual life experiences. When we call out the BINGO draws, we will highlight why this one and only life should be valued. ‘B’ as in ‘beautiful,’ ‘I’ as in ‘interesting,’ ‘N’ as in ‘natural,’ ‘G’ as in ‘gratifying,’ and ‘O’ as in ‘Oh, the places you’ve been.’”
This community service event coincides with the Secular Coalition’s national Week of Action and complements the work of the Freethought Society’s Helping Hands Committee, whose motto is taken from a Robert Green Ingersoll quotation: “Helping hands are better far than lips that pray.”
The national Week of Action results will be distributed on the “National Day of Prayer,” scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019.