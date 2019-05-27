KENNETT SQUARE—In its 13th season, the Summer Concert Series returns to Anson B. Nixon Park in June. All concerts are free and run eight consecutive Wednesdays June 19 through August 7.
Concerts are rain or shine events, and are only canceled in the event of severe weather. Shows start promptly at 7 pm and run until 9 p.m. with a brief intermission. Dinner is available for purchase from area restaurants at all performances, with desserts offered by La Michoacana Ice Cream and Sweet Magnolia Bakery.
The series kicks off Wednesday June 19 with "Western Centuries" from Seattle, Washington performing original country music done a little different, but a little right. Think George Jones meets The Band meets Motown. Kennett Brewing Company will offer dinner on June 19.
Wednesday June 26 the series continues with "All Good People - A Tribute to Yes." Philadelphia based Yes Tribute All Good People has been wowing audiences over the past two years in PAennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and beyond. El Rinconsito will offer dinner on June 26.
Wednesday July 3, "Burnt Sugar The ARkestra Chamber" performs the music of David Bowie and Prince, as well as original works! Burnt Sugar hail from New York City and Rolling Stone’s David Fricke has said of the group, “A multiracial jam army that freestyles with cool telekinesis between the lustrous menace of Miles Davis’ On The Corner, the slash-and-om of 1970s King Crimson, and Jimi Hendrix’ moonwalk across side three of Electric Ladyland.” Think Jazz and Rock and Orchestrated Improvisations. Anson B. Nixon Park has never seen anything like this! M&M Barbecue will offer dinner on July 3.
Wednesday July 10, the 30-piece "Chesapeake Brass Band" will perform marches, orchestra transcriptions, jazz, blues, show tunes and contemporary concert and brass band pieces. Kennett Brewing Company will offer dinner on July 10.
Wednesday July 17, in conjunction with area charitable arts organization Hadley, "Lowdown Brass Band from Chicago will performs. LDB deftly synthesizes the gritty sounds of Chicago with the high energy second-line street beat of the Crescent City. Hip Hop meets Jazz. One the Roll Food Truck and Catering will offer dinner on July 17.
Wednesday July 24, the series welcomes "Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen" Call it "Modern Sounds in Rockabilly". Based out of Philadelphia, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen is the latest musical project from accomplished collage artist and musician Joe Castro (ex-The Situation, The Lift Up, Nero /OPF). Heavily influenced by the sound of rockabilly as well as ‘50s rock-n-roll and doo-wop, the band takes that vintage rock and roll sound but updates it with a modern lyrical approach and a healthy dose of post-modern guitar effects. Consider it a house that resides at the cross roads where Sun Records and Creation Records meet. Mary Pat's Provisions will offer dinner on July 24.
Wednesday July 31, the series welcomes "Andrew Lipke" with a full band. Lipke is a Philadelphia based, South African born multi-instrumentalist and composer who marries Alternative, Singer Songwriter, Folk and Classical Styles. Expect a full rock band augmented by some strings for sure. Verbena BYOB will offer dinner on July 31.
The series closes on Wednesday August 7 with a Kennett Flash Encore performance of sorts when "The Sin City Band" celebrates 45 Years of Music one more time in Kennett Square with a special performance of Americana, Folk, Rock and Roll and more. Porabellos will offer dinner on August 7.
The series is presented free of charge thanks to generous grants and donations from area businesses and charitable organizations including; The Chester County Community Foundation, Hadley, The Neil Joines Foundation Fund, The Jean and Aaron Martin Fund, Dansko, The Hutton Family Help Fund, The Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania, The Mushroom Festival, Just in Time Communications, Century 21 Pierce & Bair, Inc., Tri-M, Kennett Center For Advanced Dentistry, Wild Birds Unlimited, Melton Architects, Dorset Connects, H.A. Thomson Risk Management Services, Maffei Landscape Design LLC, Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union, and Historic Kennett Square.
The concerts are a collaboration between The Kennett Area Park Authority and The Kennett Flash and are organized by a volunteer committee over the span of several months leading up to the first concert.
Anson B. Nixon Park is located at 405 N. Walnut Street in Kennett Square, PA. More information about the park can be found at www.ansonbnixonpark.org. More information on the concerts and performers, and The Kennett Flash can be found at www.kennettflash.org.