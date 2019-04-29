KENNETT SQUARE—On Saturday, May 4, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Garage Community and Youth Center, 115 South Union Street in Kennett Square, the Help- Portrait volunteer organization will be taking portraits of people in need. These portraits are not for a portfolio, website, or sale but rather about giving people who otherwise couldn’t afford photography, a chance to capture a memory.
The team of volunteers consisting of local professional photographers along with hairdressers, make up artists and many local volunteers will be on hand to coordinate, take and distribute photos. “Many people have never had a professional photograph taken before. This program offers a chance for them to feel valued and cared for—and also to have a keepsake they will treasure for a lifetime,” says program director, Roberta Moloff.
Through a generous donation by the Kennett Area Democrats organization as well as the donated use of the Garage to host the event, this program is totally free to all participants.
The local volunteers will also be preparing and serving a full brunch to all participants. “This is truly a team effort,” Roberta says, “and one that we hope brings joy to all who participate.”
Help-Portrait, a non-profit organization, was founded by celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart in 2008. The mission is to empower photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists to use their skills, tools and expertise to give back to their local community.