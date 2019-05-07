MALVERN—SarahCare Adult Day Center in Malvern is hosting its first Caregivers Conference on May 18, and it is free and open to the public.
Sessions will include discussions on managing dementia behaviors, emotional support for anticipatory grief (grieving what you expect will happen), how to find ways to pay for care and sources of government (county) support, finding out about palliative care and improving safety and quality of life at home. There will be demos for the caregiver on meditation and relaxation.
Vendor exhibits will include long term care planning, handyman and moving services, transportation services for seniors, Veterans Administration and Chester County Dept of Aging, among others.
SarahCare of Malvern is located at 425 Technology Drive in Malvern. For information, 610-251-0801.