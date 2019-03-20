Father Rogers---Sharing the Joy of the Gospel
By Joan Holliday
The town of Kennett is dynamic with significant events and persons that continue to come to the foreground. In this light, we responded to a parishioner, Anne Williamson, who recently ran into Bob George and suggested that we interview Father Rogers the pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church. This year the church is celebrating its 150th Jubilee Year.
Bob and I, along with Anne Williamson, sat down together and following is what we learned from Father Christopher Rogers:
As a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Father Rogers was assigned to St. Patrick Parish, 212 Meredith Street, Kennett Square in 2015. It was his first assignment as a pastor of a parish, however most of his 19 years of ministry have been in Chester County serving in one other parish in Exton. He was a Vocation Director at the seminary for 5 years and Director of Campus Ministry/Chaplain at Immaculata University for 5 years.
Father Rogers’ vocation or “calling” to the priesthood was a slow, steady journey that led him, after high school, to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in 1991 and to ordination as a priest in 2000. He speaks about the freedom he had in choosing the priesthood, with the support of his parents and four siblings, of which he is the oldest. He also has an uncle, who is a priest, so in an Irish family, this vocational choice was familiar but not forced.
The town of Kennett Square is Father Rogers’ first experience of living in a small community. He was invited to a community service held at Bethel AME Church the first week he arrived. The Charleston North Carolina Church Massacre had just occurred and the community was gathering to pray. It was here where Father Rogers lived out his belief that he thought Alveda King expressed so well, “we are all one race---the human race.”
He spoke at the service and met some of the local pastors. In this event, he was quickly learning the benefit of a small town where people are meeting and getting to know each other. Father Rogers reflects; “It takes a lot to create a real community and Kennett seems to have it.”
From this experience, he saw the opportunity to meet with other faiths and develop an Inter-Faith Thanksgiving service. Father Rogers said, “It is also good to gather together around uplifting events and in addition, thanksgiving is a universal theme.”
He met with Pastor Dan Nicewonger from First Baptist Church to plan the event and they invited other faith communities to participate; this has been going on for three years. In addition, he joins with other faiths for Good Friday services. The hope is to continue to grow the inter-faith participation.
Father Rogers speaks about the way he relates to the Catholic faith. “Catholic means universal. Everything is included. It is not a cult and always was meant to operate within community. Salt and leaven are great examples of being elements that cannot stand alone. Those elements need to be part of a whole community to bring forth the community’s greatest potential.”
Father Rogers continues to reflect, “In our current world, there are many divisions, silos or tribes and the last thing we need is for our church to become another division, silo or tribe. St. Patrick, the patron saint of our parish, proclaimed that “Christ” is in all that lives and this is the view that we hold as a faith community.”
“Saint Patrick Parish 150th Jubilee Year is an opportunity to pull us together as a parish, focus on something beyond ourselves, and to return to our essence. History has had pendulum swings and I believe we are called to stay steady and confident through all the highs and lows.”
A high point for St. Patrick Parish is becoming the first Roman Catholic Parish in Southern Chester County. A small church was constructed on West South Street in 1871 and then ground was broken for the current church on Meredith Street in 1906. This was a monumental accomplishment and dedication to not only build this well constructed church, having a seating capacity of 400 and beautiful stained glass windows from Munich, Germany, but to fund and maintain.
Saint Patrick's church in Kennett Square continues to be active today with more than 1,500 registered households, comprising nearly 4,700 individuals.
A low point for St. Patrick Parish was having to close the school in 2012 that had been in operation since 1925. Religious education of the child has been a high priority for the Catholic Church and closing the school changed the whole operating model of “how to be church.”
On the opportunity side, Father Rogers said, “As we move forward, I see how this frees us up to be more available to the broader community and places the parents in the seat of becoming more actively involved in the religious education of their children.”
There are many activities planned for the 150th Jubilee Year. Check out the website at www.stpatrickkennettsquare.org for ongoing activities.
Father Rogers concludes with the following message: “Let us never underestimate the power of our own witness and love. That’s a power our world needs, our community needs and which we are called to give. In this Jubilee Year ahead, let us continue to Share the Joy of the Gospel!”