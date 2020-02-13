KENNETT SQUARE—In a community filled with hard working families, none should be sleeping in cars or in substandard housing. When household income shifts, the highest portion of family budget, housing and food, is in jeopardy. When that happens, Family Promise of Southern Chester County is there to help and is initiating new programs to help stabilize the family by providing temporary housing and support services to keep families off the street.
To help combat this problem, come out to support them and the new programs at an Evening of Promise, March 28, 2020.
This is the third year for of the annual Evening of Promise event and will feature a craft cocktail contest. The Casamigos Cocktail Classic for a Cure will be judged by a celebrity panel including WMMR’s Brent Porsche. Participating mixologists include: Gabe Evans, Sovana Bistro,Alex Murray representing Brandywine Prime, Joseph Polecaro, The BBC Tavern & Grill, Brett Apolostico and Elizabeth Peters, Hartefeld National and Giana Reno, Mas Mexicali. Wilmington Trust is the Platinum sponsor of the event.
“Since the opening of our Resource Center in 2015, our program that has over 800 volunteers has helped over 60 familiesexperiencing homelessness to find new housing and remain stably housed,” said Susan Minarchi, Executive Director of Family Promise of Southern Chester County. “We are initiating new programs to help prevent homelessness and help those who are transitioning back to housing. We want you to come to Evening of Promise help raise funds to support these programs that strengthen the reentry into new housing.”
• Back to School to help with accredited certification toraise earning potential
• Saving Match to help families build savings
• Back to Work to ensure people have tools or uniforms needed for work
• Help You Move In focuses on homelessness prevention and move in expenses
• Micro Loans to help families stay independent
• Wheels for Work will accept donated cars and rehab them for families
In a recent focus group to learn how Family Promise can help more Latino families, parents who participated in the program credited the program and praised the staff for helping them in uncertain times. “They gave me help with my managing money, finding a new home and gave me food,” said a recent graduate who had been left homeless after a job shift.
To purchase tickets and preview silent auction items visit www.familypromisescc.org