Erica Burry, who heads up the enrichment program at the Kennett Area YMCA, has been named Employee of the month.
Erica Burry has been juggling so many students since October when our Dance Program went from three Saturday classes to six overnightt," said Doug Nakashima, executive director of the Kennett YMCA. "It was a challenge getting some extra hands onboard, but Erica rose to the occasion every week and gracefully dealt with every bump in the road. She’s been serving the Y for six years now and continues to devote all of herself to the dance students and their families."