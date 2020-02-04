KENNETT SQUARE—On Thursday, Feb. 27, Kennett Area Community Service will be hosting its 9th Annual Empty Bowls Event at The Red Clay Room in Kennett Square.
“Empty Bowls” is an international grassroots effort to raise money and awareness in the fight to end hunger. The mission is to create positive and lasting change through the arts, education, and community.
Kennett Area Community Service Empty Bowls potters are students from the surrounding school districts, senior citizens and local artists. Each bowl is handcrafted with talent and heart. A simple meal of soup and salad will be served. And guests of the event go home with an empty bowl to be reminded of all those who face hunger. The theme is Empty Bowls, Full Hearts.
Many interesting silent and live auction items will be available at both lunch and dinner. This year’s silent auction items include fine art photography, works by local artisans, sports tickets and baskets of cheer. A few of the live auction items include beach vacations, a day of sailing on the Chesapeake and an afternoon country drive in a vintage sports car.
All proceeds to benefit the Kennett Area Community Service programs that help end poverty in southern Chester County through food, shelter and a path forward. You can purchase tickets online at www.kacslonine.net.