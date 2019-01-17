KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett Area Community Service will hold its 8th Annual Empty Bowls Event on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Red Clay Room in Kennett Square.
The community is invited to learn what KACS is doing to eliminate hunger, alleviate homelessness and reduce poverty in our community. Enjoy a simple meal of soup, salad and bread and select a handmade bowl as a reminder of families in need.
Silent and live auctions will be held at both lunch and dinner. Silent auction items include restaurant and merchant gift cards, works by local artisans, sports tickets and baskets of cheer. Live auction will feature a day of sailing on the Chesapeake, a week’s stay at a 5-bedroom luxury home in Breckenridge, Colorado and two four-day getaways in Ocean City, NJ.
All proceeds benefit the Kennett Food Cupboard, a program of Kennett Area Community Service. Tickets: $30. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dinner from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Visit www.KACSonline.net or call 610-925-3556 for more information and tickets.