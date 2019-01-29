EAST GOSHEN—Residents of East Goshen Township are invited to a Question and Answer session on Mariner East safety concerns featuring officials from the state Public Utility Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The meeting will be held this Thursday, 7 p.m. at Fugett Middle School, 500 Ellis Lane, West Chester.
Co-hosted by State Representative Carolyn Comitta and Senator Tom Killion’s office, the meeting is an opportunity for residents affected by the pipeline to ask questions about siting, permitting, construction, safety, pipeline accidents, and environmental risks and damages.