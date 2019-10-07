KENNETT SQUARE—For the first time ever, Kennett Square has been chosen to host the Plein Air Brandywine Valley Nocturne Stroll. On Thursday, Oct. 17, over 40 juried artists from around the country will “embrace the night” as they set up easels along State Street to paint the charming historic town as evening falls.
“The Nocturne Stroll is a unique opportunity for people to watch a painting develop from start to finish and to see how artists approach the same subject differently,” says Square Pear Gallery owner and Historic Kennett Square Board member Corien Siepelinga. The 100 block of East State Street will be closed to traffic from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the Nocturne, or evening, event. “Plein air (painting outside) requires a special set of skills. Not everyone can create a quality painting in just a few hours.” Painters work in a variety of media, including oil and watercolor. All work will be entered into competition, judged, and presented for view and sale along East State Street that night so people will have the opportunity to buy a painting of a place they love.
The week-long Plein Air Brandywine Valley painting competition, exhibition, and sale, now in its ninth year, brings together over 80 of the country’s finest artists to interpret the beauty of the Brandywine Valley. These artists spend the week painting some of the area’s most scenic properties including private estates, land preserves, and streetscapes, as well as Winterthur, an historic du Pont estate and gardens. Artists donate a portion of each sale to the Children’s Beach House, which provides a wide range of support services and resources for children with communicative disabilities, as well as a caring family environment and mentoring to help these youth reach their highest potential.
As part of the Nocturne Stroll, the Square Pear Gallery, at 200 East State Street, will host a special one-night exhibition of the Plein Air Brandywine Valley Artists’ work from the Marshallton Quick Draw competition held on Tuesday, October 15th. Visitors will also be able to view the gallery’s current show, “Inspired by Nature,” with work from local and regional artists. The Nocturne Stroll will also feature an art reception, sale, and a meet and greet with the artists at local restaurant La Verona, located at 114 East State Street.
Historic Kennett Square is pleased to co-host the Nocturne Stroll, in partnership with Square Pear Gallery and other local businesses. Kennett Square was recently named the Best Suburban Shopping Destination by Best of Philly.
On Friday, October 18th, Winterthur Museum and Gardens will host the Plein Air Brandywine Valley Opening Reception starting at 7 p.m. For tickets and information go to www.cbhinc.org and www.pleinairbrandywinevalley.org. The Art Exhibition, Show, and Sale continues at Winterthur Museum and Garden Visitor’s Center on Saturday and Sunday, October 19 –20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free to the public.
For a full calendar of events in Kennett Square, go to HistoricKennettSquare.com