We are all familiar with the classical story of “The Ugly Duckling” by Hans Christian Andersen first published in 1843. The new version at the Delaware Theatre is called “Honk”. While expounding on the original ideas of tolerance, acceptance of difference and the possibility of transformation for the better this witty musical is suitable for all ages enhanced by careful direction by Director Bud Martin.
While the witty puns may go over the heads of the children in the audience the adults relish them and there are many of them throughout the play.
When the play opens, what appears to be big rocks that hide the musicians from the audience are really oversized eggs which hatch and out comes “Ugly” Adam Hoyak played the part of Ugly marvelously throughout. There were 8 children from local schools who also “hatched out” and played the rolls of ducklings and froglets, (Elliot Preston Jacob, Sean O’Neill, JoJo Schlecht , Victoria Rein, Madison Richardson, Camiel Warren-Taylor, Charlotte Taylor, and Avery Zhang) who added drama and charm to the story. The mostly equity cast performed marvelously some playing a single role some as many as 5. These versatile actors were Jake Blouch, Rachael Brennan, Newton Buchanan, Kim Carson, Maria Konstantinidis, Jenna Pastuszek, and Christopher Sapienza.
This is a light hearted morality tale. For an idea of the critics opinion. It won the English Oliver Award for the best musical of 2000, including competition from “The Lion King” and “Mammy Mia” capturing multiple awards as it played around the world for over 8000 productions and many different languages. The show runs through May 12, 2019 , for tickets call 302-594-1100.