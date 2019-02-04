I'm not a Trumpster, but even a broken clock is correct twice a day. On the issue of border security, Trump is correct on one point. We do need a barrier or a wall in areas where it is easy to get to the border via foot or vehicle. For the more difficult places, electronics, drones, and ICE agents will do the job. Democrats used to say this when Obama was President, now they don’t want any barrier, simply because Trump wants one.
Just to be clear, I have never been a fan of “The Donald”, never watched his TV show, and didn't vote for him for President, but I'm not so narrow minded that when he stumbles on to a good idea, I can't agree with him. Sadly, too many Democrats appear to have that as their Achilles Heel.
This makes them not any smarter than those Republicans who would never agree with anything Obama said, because of their hatred for him. So even when he had a good idea, that Republicans had expressed when Bush Jr. was President, they’d not agree with Obama, just as Democrats are doing now with Trump.
The DEMS are overplaying their hand, in their hatred of Trump, especially the new "young turks" that have recently been elected. These folks are extreme liberals who gleefully brag about being Socialists, and how they want to radically force their agenda on the United States.
They also don't want any older white guys in government or in their party, as witnessed by the primaries they ran against older white male Democrats, this past fall, who've served the party well for years. Some thanks for faithful service, eh?
If the Democratic party doesn't rein in these radicals pretty quickly, they could be the catalyst that causes voters to hold their nose and vote for the Trumpster and the GOP in 2020. Just remember that people vote their wallet.
Those “young turks” aka the Freshman Class want to cause almost everyone in the US, other than the poor, to have seriously high taxes, to pay for all the freebies they want such as free college and a Single Payer Health Care System. They want our tax rate to be like Denmark’s, which runs from 55.4 percent to 65.9 percent for Danes making over $55,000 per year
Considering most Americans now pay between 12 to 37 percent, that's a radical increase. I'll tell you now, most Americans won't vote for that, but folks like the new Democrat Representative in Congress, from New York City, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is only 29 years old, still wet behind the ears and doesn't know anything about life, yet wants to dictate to all of us, who pay her salary, that we should gleefully want to pay that much more in taxes. No thank you Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.
An example: Ocasio-Cortez, wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour immediately. Well, one of the older white guys, Delaware's DEM Senator Tom Carper [who thankfully these “young turks” weren’t able to unseat] said, that is not the way to do this. Yes, we want a $15 per hour minimum wage, but it has to be done in steps, because at the current $7.25 per hour you'd be more than doubling it.
That much of an immediate increase would put many minimum wage workers out of work as their employers would cut many people as they'd not be able to afford to keep all those folks. Many of those employers might go belly up, because they'd not be able to raise their prices high enough to pay that dramatic increase in wages, because they'd lose their customers if the price of their product doubled tomorrow.
This would also encourage those employers to replace many of their human employees with computerized robotic employees causing more workers to be put out of work.
The other thing Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and her followers need to learn is Economics 101, which says the owner and stockholders, of a business, always get their money or they will shut down the business and invest their money somewhere else. So, she can act like the Democratic version of Trump, trying to bully business folks into doing what she wants, but they'll simply close the business and do something else with their money. Those folks she wanted to help will then be out of a job.
People like Ocasio-Cortez need to speak less and listen more so they can observe and learn, from those more experienced fellow DEMS, both men and women, in Congress, who know a bit more than she on how to get things done on Capitol Hill and who understand Economics 101. She and her fellow cohorts are called the Freshman Class for a reason.
Then after learning some things, her voice would be far more welcomed, and probably less extreme, and would make her far more successful than she'll be now. All she’s doing now is helping the Republicans to entice moderates away from the Democratic party, meaning they’d be voting for the Republicans.
Neither party can win without the centrist, moderate, or Independent voters. So, if the Democrats hope to have a victorious 2020 election, the leadership best rein in Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow freshmen quickly or the nation could very well end up with a second term of Trump and a GOP controlled Congress.
Mike Cannatelli’s column appears every other week in the print edition of the Avon Grove Sun and Kennett News.