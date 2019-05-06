CHADDS FORD—It is not often that you find a musical genius who can consistently thrill an audience, be an outstanding mentor and teacher, be loaded with charm and is so humorous he could be a stand-up comedian. That man is David Kim concert master of the Philadelphia Orchestra since 1999.
Last week he performed a benefit program for the Kennett Symphony at The Gables in Chadds Ford.
He not only plays like an angel on the violin (only on violin not harp) he teaches at 8 different colleges and universities as well as recitals speaking engagement and appearances with orchestras across the United States from Carnegie Hall in New York and Kennedy Center, in Washington to venues such as the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN.
In addition to being concert master of the Philadelphia Orchestra (a position he refers to as the “Best job in the musical world”) he appears each season as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra as with numerous orchestras around the world and at international musical festivals.
Interspersed between the 4 varied pieces he performed at the Gables he told the audience of his strict upbringing by his Korean mother. Before he was born she had decided she would have only one child, it would be a son and he would be the Worlds’ Greatest Violinist.
At age 3 he was given a violin 1/8 the size of a normal instrument on which he was expected to practice every day. And by age 8 he practiced 4 Hrs./Day. It was not a happy childhood. There were no days off.
The family moved to South Caroline when he was 8 and he continued to take violin lessons at Julliard flying by himself to New York from S.C back to S.C. each Saturday for his lesson.
The musical program he played included The Carmen Fantasy by Sarasate which was done with such brilliance in tone, speed, and precision that the audience was stunned.
He received several joyful standing ovations from a highly knowledgeable and appreciative audience.
Kim shared with the audience his method for reading his music directly from his I-Pad by foot petal operated by his foot as he plays. This keeps him from traveling with reams of sheet music.
This combination of unbelievable early concentrated training, perfect pitch, the best possible tutoring and natural talent have produced one of the world’s best current musical talents who happens to be living with his wife and two daughters in the “Philadelphia Suburbs”. If you ever get a chance to hear him plays do it.
He will have a solo performance on a “soon to be released” CD with the Westminster Choir.
Kim brought a piano accompanist with him whose talent added much to the program. His name is Jeffrey DeVault a graduate of Temple University who is currently associate professor of Math at Delaware County Community College and organist at Concord Presbyterian Church in Wilmington Delaware.