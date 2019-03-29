KENNETT SQUARE—The west end of Kennett Square is booming.
Construction has begun on Kennett Square’s newest development, Kennett Crossing, located at 753-754 West Cypress Street.
“We are honored to be a part of this new development and excited to see the continued economic growth in Kennett Square,” said Tess Scott of Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate. “The collaborated support from Kennett Township and the borough has played an integral part of this new growth.”
The development is expected to be finished by October of this year. It will be a modern, state-of-the-art building with stone and stucco exterior. It will be a mix of retail and office space with 7,500 square feet of space.
The first business has already signed on to Kennett Crossing. It will be a trendy brick-oven pizza and grill restaurant, including New York style pizza, fresh salads and sandwiches. The restaurant will be a BYOB.
There will be outdoor seating and extensive on-site parking.
Only 4,500 square feet of space, available for lease, is currently available.
Kennett Square has become a destination, and developers are starting to take notice,” Scott said. “New businesses want to be here, people want to live here, and there are no signs of slowing down.”
For information on leasing, contact Tess Scott at 610-401-3453 or James Pinckney at 610-453-2569.