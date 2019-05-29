Cutting the ribbon for the new entrance at Anson Nixon Park in Kennett Square are (from left): Doug Doerfler, Kennett Square councilor, Richard Lyons, member of KAPA, John Gaadt, KAPA board member, Terance Farrell, council commissioner; Michelle Kichline, county commissioner, Whitney Hoffman, Kennett Supervisor, and Drew Gilchrist, a member of DCNR.