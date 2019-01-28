The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia has a history of producing prize winning productions with a strong preference for witty plays with rib-splitting humor.
During their 210 seasons, this oldest running theatre in America mostly has performances which leave the audience in high good spirits. The current performance “Comedy of Tenors” may well lead the pack.
“Comedy of Tenors” by Ken Ludwig is based on a true event (sort- of) as it recalls the time the three best Tenors in the world (Placido Domingo Jose Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti) performed together in what has been called the “classical concert of the century”.
In this play’s version of the “concert of the century” the manager cannot keep all three tenors “available” for the concert due to mistaken identities, romantic coupling, buoyant sexiness and endless repartee. The manager continues to substitute whomever is missing with others including the Hotels’ bellhop.
This continues for 2 hours of “non-stop” madcap hilarity interrelated with arias from well known operas.
You will laugh yourself silly even if you think you hate opera. The show runs through March 3. For ticked and information call 215-574-3550 or www.WalnutStreetTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.
To make a pleasant easy night at the Walnut Street Theatre there is a large parking lot next door and a delightful little Turkish restaurant (Paprica modern Mediterranean Grill -811 Sansom Street) across the street from the parking lot. Which make for an easy, safe, reasonably economic outing. (Great show, good parking, excellent food)