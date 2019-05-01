WEST CHESTER—The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union is honoring a working single mom who has overcome adversity and is active in her community.
Angela Moyer, of Coatesville, is the winner of this year’s Belinda Harrison Award, announced Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference at Henderson High School in West Chester. Sponsored for a fourth consecutive year by Benchmark Federal Credit Union, all single mothers attended the Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference free of charge.
Moyer was nominated by her peers, who say she is an impressive single mom who has not only provided for her family, but also for those in her community. When Angela found herself, and her two children, unstably-housed a few years ago, she connected with a Chester County agency to obtain affordable housing, secure a full-time position, obtain her own transportation, and set up her children with the resources they needed. She is also actively involved in her church as well as her place of employment at a homeless shelter for men and women.
“Our conference theme this year was ‘Great Job, Mom!’ and certainly Angela deserves every accolade for her accomplishments,” says Conference Co-Chair Matrie Johnson, of PA Home of the Sparrow.
The award was announced at the 2019 Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which was held to encourage, educate and empower single moms whose role is main provider for the family. This year’s conference featured an all new Employment Fair highlighting employers offering a sustainable living wage. Free childcare and lunch was provided so single mothers could attend clinics that provided valuable insights regarding child custody, child support and personal finances.
“At Benchmark, we serve many single mothers who have previously been judged by their credit score alone instead of their individual financial situations,” says Benchmark Federal Credit Union Vice President of Marketing Rebecca Worthington. “We were pleased to offer insight at the conference on how to build credit and attain car loans and home mortgages.”
A Resource Fair with about 40 exhibitors provided information about dozens of subjects including nutrition, health, education, finance, wardrobe, resumes and more. Plus, the event provided networking with other single moms, and more opportunities than ever to be pampered with free manicures, hair consults and massages.
For more information on the Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, call 484-402-4685 or e-mail singlemothersconference@gmail.com.