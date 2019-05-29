KENNETT SQUARE—Clover Market will return to Kennett Square on Sunday, June 9 at the Genesis Healthcare parking lot.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event will go on, rain or shine.
A shuttle will be running all day from the corner of Union and State streets next to the Kennett Parking Garage to the location of the Clover Market event. Parking will also be available at Kennett High School. Customers can park in the Linden Street parking garage (pickup will be in the 100 block of Broad Street across from the Square Pear Gallery).
Scores of vendors have signed on and for sale will be everything from refurbished antiques, clothing, furniture, ceramics, candles, jewelry and collectibles.
Food trucks include Pompier Catering, Nick's Roast Beef, Phyllodelphia, Street Food, The Cow and the Curd. Beverages by Victory Beer, Harvest Ridge Winery and Philadelphia Lemonade Company.
There will be kids crafting, face-painting and meet and greets with rescue shelter animals.
There will be live music from noon until 3 p.m. by Couple Days.
Genesis Healthcare is located at 600 South Broad Street in Kennett Square. The event will be held rain or shine.
For additional information, www.theclovermarket.com.