KENNETT SQUARE—Savvy shoppers in Philadelphia and the Main Line know that the Clover Market is the place to go to find fun, unique, handcrafted and vintage gifts. The Clover Market is coming to Kennett Square for its first fall market on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s the perfect place to start your holiday shopping.
The roving, curated market will bring together over 80 antique and handmade vendors at 600 South Broad Street. With a fabulous food truck lineup, Victory Beer and Harvest Ridge/Rebel Hill Cider, live music from Couple Days, face painting from the Artful Lady, and meet and greets with the adoptable animals from Finding Shelter Animal Rescue, the Clover Market is a great way to enjoy the day and celebrate the season.
“I love Clover Market in Kennett! It’s become a tradition and the start of our holiday season,” says Tara Dugan of worKS Kennett Square. “My friends and I go for a great day of shopping and we always end up at a table near the food trucks, just enjoying the day and some great live music.”
Shoppers can also explore Kennett Square’s Birch Street neighborhood, only a few steps from the Clover Market, where they’ll find Braeloch Brewing and The Creamery. worKS Kennett Square, around the corner on South Walnut Street, brings together a curated group of artisan, designer, handcrafted, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods. Navigating Kennett Square’s neighborhoods is even easier now with the new Kennett Square map, which features art by Clover Market vendor April Davulcu of April Heather Art. The map is available from Kennett Square merchants as well as at the Clover Market.
“Clover Market is a treasure that comes to Kennett Square twice a year now. It’s the best place to find that extra special something directly from the makers themselves. I love Clover Market because I get to meet customers, make new friends, and come away inspired by all of the art, gifts, and vintage finds that you just don’t see anywhere else,” says Davulcu.
The Clover Market has received numerous “Best Of” awards, including Best Flea Market to Shop by Philadelphia magazine and Best Outdoor Shopping Venue by Main Line Today. The Clover Market is free and open to all, with parking across the street at Kennett High School.
A free shuttle, courtesy of Historic Kennett Square, will run in a continuous loop from the 100 block of Broad Street across from the Square Pear Gallery to the Market. Parking is also free on Sundays in the municipal parking garage on Linden Street, so the shuttle makes it easy to visit the Market as well as the unique and independently owned shops and restaurants on State Street.