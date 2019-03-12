WEST CHESTER—The Chester County Clerk of Courts office is now accepting documents by electronic filing, or e-filing.
The e-filing process allows lawyers to submit documents electronically, alleviating the need to visit the Clerk of Courts Office in West Chester. Once filed, lawyers can then view the documents on a case electronically, eliminating the need to again visit the Clerk of Courts Office to view paper files.
The Clerk of Courts e-filing process is available at https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/ through PACFile, a service that provides the option to file documents with the courts electronically on cases with an existing Court of Common Pleas case number. Filings can be submitted to the Supreme, Superior, Commonwealth and Chester County Common Pleas courts.
“This updated process is beneficial to our office, county taxpayers and the attorneys needing to file court papers,” said Yolanda Van de Krol, Chester County Clerk of Courts. “It allows for a higher level of efficiency and cost savings. Costs in excess of $100,000 that would have been incurred to save our documents in the cloud, for example, are now borne by the state through PACFile.”
The Clerk of Courts office has already held two training sessions for those who will use the e-filing service, and a web-based training session will be held in the near future. Anyone interested in receiving a notification for the upcoming training session should email Clerk of Courts Yolanda Van de Krol at yvandekrol@chesco.org.
The Chester County Clerk of Courts Office manages paperwork for all criminal court filings and collects the fees in conjunction with the Chester County Department of Probation, Parole and Pre-Trail Services. The Office also staffs all criminal, juvenile and dependency hearings held in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.