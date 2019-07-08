EAST MARLBOROUGH—Citadel has announced the opening of its new office in Kennett, right next door to the Marlborough Square Shopping Center and across the street the Shoppes at Longwood Village, and only two miles from Longwood Gardens.
The staff members from Citadel’s Chadds Ford office have officially moved to the new location, and it is the first Citadel office in Kennett. The Grand Opening event, open to the public, will be July 12-13, and will offer giveaways, promotions, refreshments, and more.
“Citadel is thrilled to have our doors open in Kennett. It’s an extremely important market that we are committed to investing in,” said Jeff March, president and CEO, Citadel. “The Kennett area has been a strategic part of Citadel’s growth, and we’re excited to have a bigger footprint with this new location.”
The new Kennett location offers 24-hour self-service banking amenities, private rooms for sit-down sessions, video conferencing, and a new interior design. Construction on the new site, which began in October 2018, mainly involved local contractors including Worthington Davis Associates of Phoenixville, Pickering Valley Landscape of Elverson, O’Brien Electric of Downingtown, Kershner Office Furniture of King of Prussia, and Norman Carpet One of Bryn Mawr.
Citadel has proudly served members throughout Kennett and Chadds Ford for over 20 years, and this new branch signifies the company’s continued dedication to the area. As a business invested in the Kennett community, Citadel supports local nonprofit organizations including Kennett Area Community Service, The Garage Youth Center, and La Comunidad Hispana.