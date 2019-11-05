LINCOLN UNIVERSITY—Local artist and potter Karen O’Lone-Hahn, sometimes known as “The Cow Lady” in the regional art world, will be among over 50 artisans and food vendors at the Christian Life Center (CLC) Christmas Makers Market craft fair November 15 & 16 Friday 7 to 9 pm and Saturday 8 am to 2 pm.
The fair also includes craft classes and Sugarplum Station - a new kid shopping area at kid prices under $5 with a gingerbread house candy store hosted by Toots Sweet of Oxford. There will be gift crafts to make on site and a gift wrapping room. It is all indoors at the church campus 125 Saginaw Rd (between Rt 896 & State Rd near New London), Lincoln University.
CLC member O’Lone-Hahn’s early paintings were featured at the prestigious Outsider Art Fair in New York City. From her colorfully painted studio behind her home in Landenburg, Karen said, “At one time I had lime disease. Art has saved me throughout my life. It helps me cope in so many ways.” In 2011 Karen expanded into pottery. “The thing about clay is you let it go and hope for the best. I just love it. Of course, clay can break your heart; it’s so much work, but it’s so fun. It’s solving problems all the time and I really like that.”
On her work table are honey pots to be painted and fired. There is a tray with three cats that have recently crept into her style and a tray with elephants. Distinctive candy-colored cows and other creatures cavort across her art. “All my work is about stories that come out kind of quirky and funny.”
The humorous goings-on of her cow art led Karen to write and illustrate her children’s book Millicent and the Faraway Moon that will be available with her pottery and paintings at CLC’s Christmas Makers Market. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of adults and art teachers who tell kids that they can’t be an artist or some other thing. But I wanted to tell kids ‘You can do it.’”
Karen’s work is unfailingly happy. “The goal for my art is to make me happy and other people happy as well. It is also my hope to glorify God in everything I do. Being an artist also means forever exploring and trying new things. Each piece is different with different designs. I don’t make two of exactly the same thing.” Karen’s apron is embroidered with the words, ‘Still plays in mud’. “I tell people that clay is like having small children. You can’t leave it on its own for too long, or bad things happen.”
CLC’s Christmas Makers Market craft fair benefits church missions Bethany Christian Services program Safe Families for ChildrenTM (SFFC) as well as UrbanPromise Wilmington programs for inner city children.
The craft fair’s kid’s Sugar Plum Station benefits the church’s new “Inclusion Playground” project with play stations and equipment for all children including those with special abilities. The new “Inclusion Playground” is an addition to the church and New London Christian Preschool 60 acre campus existing playground, ball fields, and walking/jogging trails for the community.