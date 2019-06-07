WEST CHESTER—Chester County Hospital was awarded an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C. based organization that aims to improve health care quality and safety. The hospital is one of only 44 in Pennsylvania to receive this designation and the only health care facility in Chester County to earn this grade in spring 2019.
“This recognition exemplifies the hard work the hospital’s care teams, medical staff and nurses do each day. They dedicate their lives to their patients and make safety a number one priority,” said Michael J. Duncan, president and CEO.
“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”
Chester County Hospital’s accolades for patient safety and quality continue to grow, just like its campus. In 2017, the hospital broke ground on its largest expansion since 1925 and will open state-of-the-art operating rooms, cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs, 99 private patient rooms and an expanded emergency department in January 2020. In the last year, Chester County Hospital was named one of the best hospitals in the world by Newsweek, ranked as one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health, and rated as the fifth best hospital in the region by U.S. News & World Report.
“Chester County Hospital is expanding to continue to meet the community’s expectations and needs. The continued high marks from these organizations also demonstrate the hospital’s commitment to quality and safety and to being the leading provider of care in the region,” Duncan added.
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.