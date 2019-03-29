WEST CHESTER—Chesco Pops will bring the sounds of the big screen to life in a live performance titled. “Pops Goes to the Movies.” Under the direction of Maestro Joseph Gehring, the Chesco Pops will perform wonderful familiar symphonic scores on: Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m., at Fugett Middle School, 500 Ellis Lane, West Chester; and on Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m., at Phoenixville Area Middle School, 1330 Main Street, Phoenixville.
The concert will take guests Back to the Future with amazing soundtracks to classics like Forrest Gump, Chariots of Fire, Somewhere in Time, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, as well as more recent hits like The Greatest Showman and more. This concert promises to be a program of silver screen delights with big sounds creating an experience that all ages can enjoy.
With a mission of “Bringing Melody to Life in Chester County" the Pops brings sixty-five of Chester County’s finest instrumentalists together to offer a range of musical concerts and educational outreach programs held throughout the region each year. The Pops mission is supported by a large and loyal fan base, a dedicated group of sponsors as well as a very busy Volunteer Alliance and the Board of Directors.
For tickets, go to www.chescopops.org to purchase online. Adults $20, seniors, $15 and kids free. Groups of 10 or more are just $13 each.