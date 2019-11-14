WEST CHESTER—Three Chester County municipalities and one conservancy will receive nearly $400,000 in total state funding for park improvements and conservation projects.
In addition, several regional initiatives impacting Chester County residents will receive nearly $2 million in state support to establish trail networks, support conservation easement, preserve historic sites, support recreation and volunteer opportunities and conserve watershed areas.
“Our parks, open spaces, and natural places are a big part of what gives Chester County such a distinct sense of place and makes it such a great place to call home,” said state Sen. Andy Dinniman, who serves on the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, said. “These investments will help conserve our environmental treasures while providing opportunities for healthy, outdoor recreation for residents, young people, and families from throughout the region.”
The grants, which are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), went to the following Chester County municipalities:
•$75,900 for East Coventry Township for the rehabilitation of Ellis Woods Park. The funds will support the construction of stormwater management measures; installation of benches; ADA access, landscaping, project signage and other related site improvements.
•$200,000 for East Whiteland Township for the development of Bacton Hill Park. The funds will support the construction of a pavilion, pedestrian walkway, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project signage and other related site improvements.
•$40,000 for Parkesburg Borough for the rehabilitation of Minch Park. The funds will support the renovation of a comfort station and pedestrian walkways; ADA access, landscaping, project signage and other related site improvements.
•$80,000 for the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art to conduct outreach and technical assistance within the Brandywine Creek Greenway; and coordinate and fund the 2020 Brandywine Creek Greenway mini-grant program.
Regional:
•$42,000 for the French Creek Valley Conservancy to engage stakeholders and conduct educational programming throughout the French Creek Watershed; coordinate and promote educational events; coordinate volunteer stewardship events and French Creek Cleanup; and convene conservation partners.
•$112,500 for HeritagePA to coordinate its initiatives including the development of a model for tracking demographics and economic metrics of all 12 Heritage Areas; analysis of administrative policies and best management practices; and continued implementation of the communication plan.
•$220,000 for Natural Lands Trust to coordinate and fund activities of the Schuylkill Highlands Conservation Landscape including the 2020 mini-grant program; and update and print the Schuylkill Highlands Conservation Landscape brochure.
•$70,000 for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council to conduct up to three regional trail planning initiatives to identify gaps and potential connections in targeted regions; develop a trail data sharing system; establish up to three bike routes; and coordinate and fund the 2020 trail promotion mini-grant program.
•$25,000 for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council to coordinate and fund the PA Water Trails Program including implementation of the 2020 mini-grant program.
•$120,000 for the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association for continued funding of Conservation Easement Assistance Program grants to assist with the acquisition of conservation, recreation and trail easements; amend and restate old easements; establish and update baseline documentation; and install signs on eased lands.
•$380,000 for the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association to provide technical assistance to conservation organizations and local government officials including the 2021 Pennsylvania Land Conservation Conference; develop conservation guidance materials; and manage the Conservation Easement Assistance Program. Work to include a written summary report.
•$75,000 for the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist to facilitate natural resource volunteer training and stewardship projects throughout the Susquehanna, Ohio and Delaware river watersheds.
•$225,000 for the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, to coordinate and fund the 2021 Pennsylvania River Sojourn and River of the Year programs; hold regional watershed workshops and a statewide watershed conference; and provide outreach and technical assistance to watershed organizations.
•$160,000 for the Pennsylvania Recreation & Park Society to coordinate and fund recreation and park education and technical assistance programs including the statewide “Good” marketing campaign; administer the Recreation and Parks Technical Assistance Program; implement the PA Park Maintenance Institute’s business plan, support the 2021 PRPS Annual Conference; and facilitate DCNR staff development.
•$100,000 for Pennsylvania Trout to coordinate and fund activities of the Pennsylvania Coldwater Heritage Partnership including the 2020 mini-grant program and provide training and technical assistance on coldwater streams.
•$275,000 for the Schuylkill River Greenway Association to manage the heritage area and heritage area initiatives; support the 2020 Schuylkill Watershed Congress and other programs and events; implement the Heritage Conservation Corp program in Schuylkill County; and further design and development of the Schuylkill River Trail in Berks and Schuylkill counties.