Kennett Square is known to be a caring community. In light of the COVID-19 virus and the strict quarantine, this quality is not being quarantined and more than ever we are being called to continue living in this spirit.What we do and what we offer each other may have to be expressed differently, but still it can be expressed.
The first challenge is to do what each of us need to do. Staying with the CDC recommendations! This may seem like they apply to someone else but not me. Slowing the spread of the virus is the most caring thing we can do and following the directive to stay home does this.
Challenging ourselves to look at the food supply we currently have and find creative ways to use our storage may be another way. Also, is there something we can share with a neighbor? Over-buying is depriving some of our residents from having what they need.
We are fortunate to be a generation with access to technology from phone to email to Zoom access. There are so many ways we can be in touch. Scanning my community connections and reaching out in one of these ways is certainly another caring thing to do. Isolation can cause serious health issues.
Most of us have had full life schedules, sometimes passing family members in the night. This is an opportunity to take the time to engage each other. Jeanne Casner, Director of the Chester County Health Department encouraged us to havefamily meals together and take the time to fully engage the family.
Kennett Area Community Services is asking us to communicate that KACS is here to help. They are open for food distribution and by appointment, for emergency assistance. (They may not accept new food donations at this time.) Now more than ever, low-income families are depending on KACS. Many families are facing financial hardship, particularly low-wage service workers and other hourly employees, due to the severe slowdown in business over the coronavirus spread. The program offers the following services for those currently living in our service area:
• financial assistance for rent, utility bills, and other basic living expenses, please call 610-925-3556 ext. 114.
• housing assistance to those who are experiencing homelessness or about to be homeless, please call 610-925-3556 ext. 120.
• microloan program, please call 610-925-3556 ext. 119.
• connecting those in need with a partner agency that will best assist them, please call 610-925-3556 ext. 120.
And, there are other agencies, who serve the vulnerable that will accept donations. Check out their websites to make a donation.
We ARE a caring community and this is the time to learn new ways and take it to another level!