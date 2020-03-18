Henry's Helping Paws is a resource in Chester County that provides food to the pets of senior citizens. It was launched in March 2016. "I am grateful that Henry's Helping Paws can continue to provide assistance to our senior citizens' pets in this trying and difficult time. While we fight through this unprecedented period, we are working on providing innovative, safe, and beneficial solutions to continue providing food for the pets of Chester County," said Sen. Dinniman, D-19 of West Whiteland.