Camp Bow Wow, the largest and leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its brand new location in Avondale at 7 London Way, Avondale
Slated to open on Saturday, September 28, 2 the new Camp Bow Wow Avondale is owned by local residents, Michele and Keith Wagonner.
Bringing high quality pet care to local residents, the 8,000 square foot Camp will offer 66 spacious cabins with comfy cots, 4 luxury suites, 6 teacup suites, 3 indoor and 3 outdoor play spaces for the pups, and a large agility training space.
The new Camp will also feature play equipment, a climate controlled atmosphere and 24-hour monitoring system.
Camp Bow Wow offers Check in/out anytime during camp hours, All-day play in indoor and outdoor play yards (climate-controlled), Tasty Bedtime Campfire Treats for Overnight Campers, Pet First Aid & CPR Certified Counselors and Live Camper CamsSM so you can remotely check-in on your dog via smartphone or computer.