Bridging the Community meeting will held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at The Family Center, 637 Miller Hill, Kennett Square, PA. (Parking across the street permitted) Come be part of a community circle on a day of remembrance for 911. We will celebrate being part of a diverse community, meet our neighbors, learn about upcoming events. Community residents also bring new ideas and invite partners to join them. Learn about opportunities to volunteer and get involved.
Bridging the Community is about a peaceful, progressive, inclusive town, that works together to make Kennett Square a better place to grow up in and grow up in every day! No membership needed. Just show up. For more information contact Joan Holliday at: 610-717-2180