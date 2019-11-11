EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Brandywine Valley Chorale (BVC) presents Luminous Night, a magical choral experience performed in the beauty of candlelight on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael Lutheran Church.
Led by Artistic Director, Jason Throne, the program will feature Luminous Night of the Soul by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo. This lush, warm, and majestic work is set to a new text by lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri and a poem by St. John of the Cross.
Come hear the Chorale perform the world premiere of composer David Bennett Thomas’ A Christmas Carol, a beautiful seasonal chant that will echo through the sanctuary. The program will also include a number of other seasonal works that continue the luminary theme as well as unique renditions of traditional carols.
The BVC has a rich history of featuring wonderful local musicians and this concert will be accompanied by a string ensemble and piano. Setting the scene and adding a touch of magic to the evening’s proceedings, the sanctuary will be spectacularly illuminated by hundreds of LED candles. The concert is sure to be a delightful respite from the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and busy schedules.
“One of the most important ideas of singing in a choir is to take our singers, and audience, to another place,” stated Jason Throne, Artistic Director. “We use music to calm the soul and take away the stresses of everyday life. It is also about the connections between the music, singers, and audience. In this setting by candlelight, we are able to take down any barriers between choir and audience members and bring them along on this journey. Our repertoire also focuses on that goal. We chose music that affects the senses and soothes the soul. Especially important during the holidays!”
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $15 for seniors and can be purchased at the door or in advance online at thebvc.org.
At the conclusion of the concert, guests will be invited to join the chorale in the fellowship hall where there will be light refreshments and a silent auction with several baskets and donated items for bidding.
The BVC was created to add the art and beauty of choral music to the fine arts repertoire that is available in our area. Today, approximately sixty auditioned members strong perform semi-annually throughout the Brandywine Valley Region, including Unionville, West Chester, Kennett Square, and Wilmington.
The Chorale consists of men and women who share a commitment to excellence, a passion for music, and a desire to serve their community. The BVC is fortunate to have the wonderful and growing support of area businesses, organizations, and individuals who make the expression of choral art possible. Just as the Brandywine Valley Region is rooted in rich beauty and culture, the Chorale reflects its surroundings by performing fine music and building the area’s tradition as an exceptional center for performing arts.