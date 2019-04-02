NEWLIN—Brandywine Creek Road is scheduled to close in both directions between Green Valley Road and Powell Road on Monday, April 15 for the start of work to stabilize, restore and improve flood-damaged sections of the highway in Newlin Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Brandywine Creek Road has been closed to westbound traffic since March 2017 due to the instability of slope areas along the highway located near the West Branch of Brandywine Creek.
During construction, westbound and eastbound motorists will use Route 162 (Embreeville Road/Telegraph Road) and Strasburg Road to access Brandywine Creek Road. The closure will be in place through the end of construction scheduled in summer 2020.
Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will install a retaining wall along failed slope areas; reconstruct and protect the streambank; and restore the existing pavement and guiderail along Brandywine Creek Road.
This project also includes the reconstruction of flood-damaged sections of Balligomingo Road in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, which began last month. The contractor will stabilize the failure areas by installing rock protection and a retaining wall; install new drainage systems to properly carry roadside and slope runoff to nearby Gulph Creek; and mill and pave Balligomingo Road.
A planned detour has been in place since the 2015 closure, therefore this operation will not impact local traffic further. Construction on this project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
Road-Con Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the $5.6 million project. Construction on Brandywine Creek Road is being financed with 100 percent state funds, while work on Balligomingo Road is being financed with 100 percent federal funds.