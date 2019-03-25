OXFORD—Blind Melon has signed on as the headliner for the Connective Art and Music Festival on August 3, 2019 in Downtown Oxford, and will also feature children's band, "Trout Fishing in America."
The Main Stage of the Connective Art and Music Festival is filled this year with a finely tuned and diverse lineup that includes not one, but two Grammy-nominated artists.
Blind Melon, four-time Grammy Nominee and multi-platinum recording artist, is responsible for some of the most memorable and pure-sounding rock music of the ‘90s. Blind Melon was one of rock’s feel-good ‘overnight success stories’ best known for “Tones of Home”, “Change” and their smash hit, “No Rain”. In recent years their story had taken a dramatic turn – from an abrupt and tragic end, to a rebirth and reconnection with their legion of dedicated fans. With their reformation in 2007, Blind Melon has picked up with their fans exactly where they left off.
Oxford Plumbing and Heating, Inc. repeats its generous sponsorship of the Main Stage this year. Owner and President, Ryan Edgington says, “We are thrilled to support the festival again this year. Music has a way of connecting us like nothing else and we are excited to be a part of something that will bring diverse groups, cultures and organizations together at one time. You have to be here to really feel the energy and exuberance of the Connective.”
Trout Fishing in America will welcome kids and kids-at-heart with their eclectic folk and rock children's music. Songs like “My Hair Had a Party Last Night”, “18 Wheels on a Big Rig” and “When I Was a Dinosaur” have earned them a place in the hearts of kids and parents everywhere. Besides their quirky and memorable kids’performances, Trout Fishing in America has electrified festivals and performing arts centers across North America with their deep catalogue of songs. They too are four-time Grammy nominees.
Swift Technique and The National Reserve will fill out the remainder of the Oxford Plumbing & Heating Main Stage lineup.
Swift Technique is a Philadelphia-based band that uniquely blends funk, soul, rock and hip-hop, and is full of relentless showmanship. The band has released two new music videos for their singles “Lucky Bump” and “Reason to Be.” Swift Technique’s live performances are unmatched in energy, musicianship and pure feel-good fun. Swift’s mission is to get you grooving, get you grinning, and fill you with positive energy.
The National Reserve is a Brooklyn-based band that focuses on songcraft and showmanship. They marry gutbucket R&B, Laurel Canyon lyricism, New Orleans funk workouts, late night soul, and bluesy, boozy rock ‘n’ roll to create their own timeless brand of American music. Recently releasing a stunning new debut album, Motel La Grange, the band captures energy, emotion and entertainment for all to hear.
“For 2019, the Connective Festival main stage holds a mélange of sounds from each of the performers. From the playfulness of Trout Fishing in America to the infectious sounds of Blind Melon, the soulfulness of The National Reserve and the funk and pop of Swift Technique, this year delivers a day of acts to experience,” says Tony Derrico, Assistant Director of the Oxford Arts Alliance, one of the two non-profit beneficiaries of the Connective Festival.
The Connective Art and Music Festival will take place on Saturday, August 3 in Downtown Oxford, PA. This event benefits two 501(c)(3) non-profits, Oxford Arts Alliance and Oxford Mainstreet Inc. To purchase tickets and to learn more about the Connective Festival, visit www.connectivefestival.org.