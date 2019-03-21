KENNETT SQUARE—The After-The-Bell family of volunteers, board members, staff and friends will gather on Friday, March 22, 7-10 pm, to celebrate 20 years of providing unique after-school activities and care for close to 6,000 middle-school students. The celebration will occur at the program’s Second Annual A Taste of Kennett fundraiser at Holly Peters Oriental Rugs & Home, 109 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square.
This sold-out event will feature signature dishes and libations provided by more than 20 local establishments, music by Paul Wilkinson & Friends and members of the Kennett High School orchestra/band. Pennsylvania Senator Andy Dinniman will make a presentation at 7:45pm recognizing After-The-Bell’s two decades of service to the Kennett community. For more information, go to http://afterthebell.org/special-event.
The Kennett After-School Association, which runs After-The-Bell, gratefully acknowledges the support of our event sponsors:
Gold: Corrado Construction Company, Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania, Fig Industries (Media Sponsor)
Silver: Holly Peters Oriental Rugs, Hrabal Creative, Longwood Gardens, Total Environmental Solutions, Phillips Mushrooms, Manfredi Cold Storage
Friend: Anonymous, Arthur Hall Insurance, Baccellieri Family Dentistry, General Rental, Krapf School Bus, Jean & Jim O'Neil, Sherpa Financial, Susan & Philip Yocum, Umbreit Wileczek & Associates, US Nels, Inc.