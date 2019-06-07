Former Vice President Joe Biden’s stand on abortion came under fire last week. This attack came after his campaign said, that he still supports the Hyde Amendment, that was passed more than 40 years ago. This amendment bars federal funding of abortion except in the cases of rape or incest. Biden’s view on this is the same view he had when he served as Delaware’s Senator. It seems though that none of the other Democratic candidates for President, and there are about 23 others running, agree with Biden on this issue.
Polling data that has been collected, for decades, show a clear picture of how the majority of Americans feel about abortion. Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, about 20% of Americans, have remained solidly Pro-Life, where they are against ALL abortions, including rape, incest, and even the life of the mother being in physical danger.
The solidly Pro-Choice folks, about 30% of Americans, want any and all abortions available 24/7 all the way up to birth and include the controversial Partial Birth Abortion procedure. So where does that leave the other 50 percent of the nation? Their position, on abortion, is somewhere between “safe, legal, and rare” to having to accept abortion as a necessary evil that ought to be avoided.
Interestingly, 60 percent of the nation supports legal abortion in the first trimester of a pregnancy, and nearly the same amount also supports the Hyde Amendment. In spite of what the loudest voices in the Democratic party are saying, most Democrats do not view abortion as a positive good. Only 44% of DEMS oppose the Hyde Amendment, and less then 1 in 5 would support legalizing a third trimester abortion.
Biden did once vote for an amendment to allow states to overturn Roe v. Wade, which he later reversed. According to the polls, a lot of Americans are not so sure about Roe either. A new Harvard CAPS / Harris poll found that a majority of Americans would want the Supreme Court to either modify or overturn Rowe.
So, it would seem that the loudest voices, within the Democratic Party, are not speaking what most of their party constituents believe or desire. They apparently have their own agenda that they are attempting to foist on the nation. Sadly, many in the national media, are also assisting in this, rather than simply reporting the news.
Just Biden’s positions on the abortion issue, might explain why the former Vice President has the approval numbers he has, with the Democratic Party’s primary voters. Biden does seem to back the same hesitation towards abortion and sees it as a last resort that half of the nation believes it ought to be. Biden has repeatedly voted in favor of the Hyde Amendment and against allowing Partial Birth Abortion.
The former VP’s defense of a teenage girl making a decision to terminate a six-week pregnancy is a lot less disgusting, to most of the nation, than celebrities and DEM presidential candidates celebrating the crushing of fully developed skulls of viable babies, in the womb. The latter makes many Americans think back to the barbaric atrocities of Nazi Germany in the 1930’s and 40’s.
No doubt, the former Vice President will be bashed and bashed hard, by the far extreme left, in his party, for his lack of seeing the world as they do. They may also blast him for his inconsistency at times, yet his record shows far more consistency than you might expect, when looking at a 40+ year record of voting and making public statements. The thing these youngsters, like the loud-mouthed Congresswoman from NYC, forget is the nation had different priorities 40 years ago and folks like Biden was dealing with those problems. It literally was a different world back then. Of course, she’d have to actually read some history books to know any of that.
Joe Biden’s more centrist, moderate liberalism is what I believe most Americans are ready for. They’re tired of the unqualified, no experienced folks being the Captain of our ship of state called the United States of America. Being President is not an Entry Level position. I believe that most Americans on both sides of the isle want someone more in the middle and less of either extreme. I believe 2020 is finally Joe Biden’s year.