POCOPSON—In honor of Autism Awareness Month, The Barn at Spring Brook Farm (The Barn) will host Dr. Temple Grandin – world renowned author, speaker and autism advocate – on April 11 at the Westtown School’s Barton Test Theater. Beginning at 7 p.m., her sold-out lecture, Animals and Autism, will cover the positive relationship between animals and people on the autism spectrum.
Dr. Grandin, who could not speak until she was three and a half years old, is now a prominent author and speaker on both autism and animal behavior. She earned her Ph.D in animal science from the University of Illinois in 1989 and became a pioneer in improving the handling and welfare of farm animals. Dr. Grandin has since designed the handling equipment for half of the cattle in the U.S. and Canada, developed animal welfare guidelines for the meat industry and published several hundred publications on animal handling. She is currently a professor of animal science at Colorado State University.
“Dr. Grandin is an incredible role model and inspiration to our community and the children we serve,” said Mary Beth Drobish, Founder of The Barn at Spring Brook Farm. “Her deep passion for animal welfare, and her involvement in the Autism Society of America, make her a natural fit for our organization and this event. We are honored to welcome her to The Barn.”
The Barn – the only program of its kind in Greater Philadelphia – utilizes animal-assisted activities to help enrich the lives of children with disabilities. Located on a 17.5 acre farm in Wester Chester, The Barn provides a safe, secure setting in which children can excel, discover and embrace their capabilities.
The Barn’s programs include one-on-one sessions, educational field trips, socialization events and Camp Geronimo – a unique summer camp where children with disabilities can experience growth, development and fun, all tailored to their specific needs. Not only do its programs serve children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but they also assist those with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cerebral palsy, down syndrome, epilepsy, physical disabilities and many more.
In 2016, The Barn partnered with Dr. Page Buck, a social work professor at West Chester University, to conduct research on the impact of the organization’s programs on children with autism. Preliminary findings indicate that being around animals decreased children’s anxiety and increased their verbal and non-verbal expressions and frustration tolerance, among others. Dr. Buck will be introducing Dr. Grandin at the event on April 11.
For those who can’t attend, there will be a live stream viewing of Dr. Grandin’s lecture at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 W. Miner Street, West Chester. Click here to register: http://springbrook-farm.org/templegrandinlivestreaming/.