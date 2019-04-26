WEST GROVE—On April 3, Avon Grove High School (AGHS) students Zoe Frantz and Josh Schindler earned numerous honors for their research at the Delaware Valley Science Fair (DVSF) in Philadelphia.
Frantz, a junior at AGHS, conducted a research project titled "Testing of the Future," which questioned whether taking a test on paper or a computer will impact the test score. Nearly 600 participants in grades 4 through 9 were given a paper test and an online test using state standardized questions. The results of the study indicated that middle and high school students scored higher on the paper exams, but students in the lower grades had the same scores regardless of how the test was administered.
Frantz secured first place in the behavioral and social sciences category, and won a silver medal for her age group. She was recognized with the American Psychological Award from the American Psychological Association, and qualifies for the INTEL International Science Fair in Phoenix, Arizona in May. In addition, Frantz has been offered scholarships from Drexel University, Harrisburg University and the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.
The research project conducted by Schindler, a freshman at AGHS, looked at how positive and negative reinforcement affects the success of a participant in a challenge. Schindler tested this by putting participants in conditions with positive, negative and no reinforcement. Results indicated that positive reinforcement had the best effect on the participant.
Schindler earned first place in the behavioral and social sciences category for his age group, won the Jack Mixit Award, and was also recognized with the American Psychological Award from the American Psychological Association.
Founded in 1949, the Delaware Valley Science Fairs, Inc. is a non-profit organization sponsored by area companies, foundations, universities and individual donors. One of the oldest and largest fairs in the country, DVSF embraces the philosophy that students learn science by doing science. In the process, students learn how to think and develop critical problem-solving skills that they will need for college, careers and citizenship.