WEST GROVE—Avon Grove High School seniors, Cole Walker and Eliza Wright, have been accepted into the National Association for Music Education 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles, which will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 9.
Walker and Wright will join the “best of the best” as these performers represent collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. A total of 557 accomplished music students from across the United States and military-based schools overseas were selected through an audition process. Walker and Wright will be among 240 vocalists performing in the mixed choir.
While reflecting on what he has gained from music, Walker states, “I have met so many interesting and creative people who I am still in touch with to this day. I look forward to attending the NAfME Festival and making friendships that will last a lifetime."
Wright’s passion for music began at a young age. “Music has always been something I’ve loved, but only recently did I realize it’s what I want to do with my life,” stated Wright, who plans to study music education in college. “Music has given me so much, and now it’s my turn to give back.”
In addition to their vocal abilities, both students lay claim to other musical talents. Walker and Wright are leaders in the AGHS marching band, where Wright plays the French horn and Walker plays the flute. In addition, both students play the piano.
These two talented individuals are also involved in the theater program at AGHS. Each was cast as a lead in the 2019 production of "Les Miserables," where Walker played Javert and Wright played Cosette. They are active in the arts outside of school as well, providing music at local churches and community events.
Walker remarks, "I have had the opportunity to make so many remarkable friendships over many years in music. These friendships have shaped me into the person I am today; I am very grateful.”
According to Wright, “Music can have a profound effect on people. A song, or even a specific lyric or chord can hit somebody in such a way that it can change their life. It did for mine.”
Walker and Wright have demonstrated through hard work and dedication that they can pursue their dreams. Best of luck to these two seniors as they showcase their musical talent at the 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles.