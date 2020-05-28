WEST GROVE—Avon Grove Charter Schoo has been recognized as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch in grades K-3.
Of over 100 Primary/Elementary schools across PA that utilize Project Lead the Way’s Launch curriculum, Avon Grove Charter School is one of three schools to receive the honor and one of only 404 schools across the country.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Avon Grove Charter School had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year. AGCS currently offers at least 3 modules at each grade level (K-3) and 100% of our students participate.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.