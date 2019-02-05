AVONDALE—The American Mushroom Institute (AMI) has hired Rachel Roberts as Executive Director, the association announced today.
Roberts comes to the association with 20 years of experience in policy consulting, government and nonprofit management and enjoys connecting business leaders, elected officials and community leaders.
“We are very excited to bring Rachel onboard,” said AMI Chairman Stephen Anania. “Her background and experience are the ideal skillset to help lead AMI and the industry into the future with continued growth and success.”
Roberts’ primary responsibilities will be overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan for AMI, including member engagement, improvements and growth, grants supporting industry knowledge and community outreach.
Before joining AMI, Roberts led The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County through a change-management and sustainability process as Interim Executive Director and was Strategy Development Manager at Public Health Management Corporation, where she worked with the executive leadership of Philadelphia’s largest nonprofits in developing operational improvements and strategic solutions.
Previously, as Principal of Roberts Consulting, she consulted with national organizations and associations on projects ranging from housing, urban and rural planning, economic development, small business start-up, and marketing to quality assurance and capacity-building systems, policy and research evaluation.
“I look forward to learning more about the work being done across this most important agricultural sector, meeting and assisting our members and helping to support AMI’s impact and service to the industry,” said Roberts.
Roberts resides in West Nottingham, PA. She grew up in Chester County, between her parents’ home in Phoenixville, PA and her grandparents’ black angus and horse farm in East Vincent, PA. She has a son in high school and daughter in elementary school in the Oxford, PA school district.