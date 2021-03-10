KENNETT SQUARE—Everyone at After The Bell is hard at work putting the final touches on SHINE ON, an exciting virtual fundraiser celebrating the talent that can be found in thecommunity.
SHINE ON will air at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 on at afterthebell.org/special-event and on Facebook: facebook.com/kennettafterschoolassociation.
The program, hosted by the amazing Leon Spencer, will feature more than 30 performances by area students and adults in a wide variety of genres. The program is being produced by students at the Brandywine Technical College High School and will air live from their studio.
There will be performances by current and former students of Kennett, Unionville and Bayard Rustin High Schools; Kennett and Patton Middle Schools;Greenwood, Hillsdale, New Garden, Pocopson, and Unionville Elementary Schools; and the PA Leadership Charter School/Center for the Performing Arts. A number of accomplished adult performers with roots in the Kennett area will also be featured.
The evening will include vocal, instrumental and dance performances of classical, popular, and Broadway standards. Performances will include master works by Bach, Shostakovich, and Suzuki, favorites from South Pacific, Dear Evan Hansen, and Singin’ In The Rain, and beautiful renditions of songs including “When I Fall In Love,” “Feeling Good,” and “Dream Lover.”
SHINE ON is a safe and socially-distanced fundraiser in support of After-The-Bell, an after-school program that has served more than 6,200 local middle school students since 1999. When the pandemic hit the country last spring, After-The-Bell quickly reimagined itself as a virtual program, offering dozens of on-demand and live Zoom activities to give our students a sense of normalcy and togetherness during this difficult time. This spring, in addition to the live Zoom programing After The Bell plans to welcome students back to in-person activities on a limited basis.
“We are very grateful to all of the amazing performers who are sharing their time and talents in support of After-The-Bell,” said Executive Director Dawn Doherty Kohl. “The last year has been difficult for everyone. As we wait in joyful anticipation of welcoming our students back to in-person activities at After-The-Bell, we know that SHINE ON will be a true celebration of this community that we love so much.”