WEST GROVE— Club Invention, the nation’s premier after-school enrichment program created by the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is coming to Avon Grove Charter School beginning the week of March 11.
For students entering grades one through six, Club Invention immerses children in adventures that encourage creative problem-solving, and enhance their understanding of essential science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts in an after-school setting. It provides the benefits of Camp Invention (NIHF’s nationally recognized summer STEM camp) year-round, so parents can feel good knowing that their children are actively learning from experienced educators who live and teach in the
local community.
The Club Invention program helps cultivate ideas critical to STEM education by encouraging exploration and curiosity during everyday activities so children understand that science is everywhere — fostering “whole system” thinkers. Developed by educators and real-world inventors, the innovative, tested curricula align with national and state standards. The program also provides teachers a valuable and challenging professional development opportunity to apply new teaching methods and view the learning environment in imaginative ways.
The 2019 Club Invention program features 10 modules that school districts can choose from. During the children’s time at the local Club Invention, they will be experiencing and learning through:
• The Castles, Catapults and Coats of Arms™ module, which weaves medieval history, basic scientific principles and hands-on creativity through the challenges presented every session. While assuming the roles of lords, knights, craftspeople and serfs, participants work together to complete each task.
• The Passage to Plant ROG™ module, where the children travel to distant Planet ROG and develop different devices to help them solve problems in space and on the planet.